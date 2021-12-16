Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion on privatization in banking sector

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss privatization in the banking sector. In the letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least eight banking unions have called fora strike on December 16 and 17 against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021." (ANI)