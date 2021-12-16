Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demands that the Government take the resignation of Minister Ajay Teni immediately
Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion on privatization in banking sector
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss privatization in the banking sector. In the letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least eight banking unions have called fora strike on December 16 and 17 against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021." (ANI)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, SIT report, and the demand of immediate sacking of MoS MHA Ajay Kumar Teni
Govt to introduce Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today
The government on Thursday will introduce the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. The House is also likely to discuss price rise and climate change. (IANS)
