15 December 2021 12:02 PM IST



Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIT report on violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

15 December 2021 12:02 PM IST



Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 12 MPs

15 December 2021 12:02 PM IST



Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT, probing the matter, saying that the killing of farmers was planned

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh demands MoS Home Ajai Misra "to step down immediately so that a fair investigation is carried out (in Lakhimpur Kheri incident) culprits are brought to book and farmers are delivered justice"

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



TMC MP Sushmita Dev moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri'

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



After TMC, Congress, SP, CPI(M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and IUML also move privilege motions against him on his remarks on attending the House

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the SIT as well as to "direct the Govt to expedite legal actions against the culprit"

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)"

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled at 10:30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.

15 December 2021 10:21 AM IST



Union Cabinet likely to discuss Cryptocurrency Bill today The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" at today's meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm. The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that a Bill on cryptocurrency is under final consideration of the Cabinet. (ANI)