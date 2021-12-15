Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIT report on violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 12 MPs
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT, probing the matter, saying that the killing of farmers was planned
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh demands MoS Home Ajai Misra "to step down immediately so that a fair investigation is carried out (in Lakhimpur Kheri incident) culprits are brought to book and farmers are delivered justice"
TMC MP Sushmita Dev moves 267 notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri'
After TMC, Congress, SP, CPI(M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and IUML also move privilege motions against him on his remarks on attending the House
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the SIT as well as to "direct the Govt to expedite legal actions against the culprit"
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)"
Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today
Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled at 10:30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
Union Cabinet likely to discuss Cryptocurrency Bill today
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" at today's meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm. The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that a Bill on cryptocurrency is under final consideration of the Cabinet. (ANI)
House should be center of dialogue, not deadlock: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that the MLAs should ensure that Legislatures become the center of discussion and dialogue and not deadlock. He was speaking on the inauguration of a three-day training programme for the newly elected legislators from Puducherry, in Parliament House in New Delhi. (ANI)
