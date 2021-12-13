Centre to move HC, SC Judges Salaries Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

As the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday, the Centre will introduce 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration. Amid continued face-off with the Opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha will consider the Bill which clarifies that a person will be entitled to the additional pension or family pension from the first day of the month in which they complete the minimum age under the concerned age bracket. (ANI)