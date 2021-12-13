e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Centre to move HC, SC Judges Salaries Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

As the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday, the Centre will introduce 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
13 December 2021 11:20 AM IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

13 December 2021 11:20 AM IST

Govt is adamant and it is provoking us to disrupt proceedings of the House: Mallikarjun Kharge

13 December 2021 10:19 AM IST

Today, we will raise the issue of the suspension of 12 MPs in Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

Advertisement
13 December 2021 10:19 AM IST

Centre to move HC, SC Judges Salaries Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

As the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday, the Centre will introduce 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration. Amid continued face-off with the Opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha will consider the Bill which clarifies that a person will be entitled to the additional pension or family pension from the first day of the month in which they complete the minimum age under the concerned age bracket. (ANI)

13 December 2021 10:19 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement