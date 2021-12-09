e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition leaders call off ongoing sit-in dharna for today as mark of respect towards CDS, 12 others who died in chopper crash

The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the 9th day on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both Houses of Parliament today on the crash of the military chopper that killed chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.
FPJ Web Desk
|
09 December 2021 11:26 AM IST

Bodies of those killed in helicopter crash will be brought to Delhi on Thursday evening: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

09 December 2021 11:07 AM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing today

09 December 2021 11:07 AM IST

We have decided not to protest today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat: Mallikarjun Kharge

09 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers in Parliament

09 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on chopper crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am today followed by the statement at Rajya Sabha on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

