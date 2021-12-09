Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition leaders call off ongoing sit-in dharna for today as mark of respect towards CDS, 12 others who died in chopper crash

The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the 9th day on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both Houses of Parliament today on the crash of the military chopper that killed chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

Advertisement







09 December 2021 11:26 AM IST



Bodies of those killed in helicopter crash will be brought to Delhi on Thursday evening: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha 09 December 2021 11:07 AM IST



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing today 09 December 2021 11:07 AM IST



We have decided not to protest today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat: Mallikarjun Kharge Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot) Advertisement 09 December 2021 10:55 AM IST



PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers in Parliament Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot) 09 December 2021 10:55 AM IST



Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on chopper crash Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am today followed by the statement at Rajya Sabha on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot) (To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)