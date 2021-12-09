Bodies of those killed in helicopter crash will be brought to Delhi on Thursday evening: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration & passing today
Rajnath Singh likely to brief Parliament on chopper crash
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 11 am today followed by the statement at Rajya Sabha on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
