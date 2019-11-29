Parliament Winter Session Updates: TMC gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over WhatsApp privacy issue

TMC gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue
TMC has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue.
BSP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers."
Zero hour notice evoking discussion on life, values of Mahatma Gandhi issued
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'.
Notice for moving censure motion against Pragya Thakur in LS
The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) gave a notice for moving a censure motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said. Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents, including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML, and some other parties were on the motion which was presented to House Speaker Om Birla, a source said.
(Source: PTI)
