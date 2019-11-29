Parliament Winter Session Updates: TMC gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over WhatsApp privacy issue

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) gave a notice for moving a censure motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said. Signatures of Congress MPs and Lok Sabha members of other UPA constituents, including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML, and some other parties were on the motion which was presented to House Speaker Om Birla, a source said.

(Source: PTI)