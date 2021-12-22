e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:51 AM IST

Parliament Winter session: Both houses adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.
ANI
Parliament | Photo: Representative Image

Parliament | Photo: Representative Image

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today.

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
