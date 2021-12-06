e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

Parliament winter session: Amit Shah to make statement on Nagaland incident in both Houses

FPJ Web Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday on the Nagaland incident in which 14 civilians were killed in firing by security forces, reported news agency ANI.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, the state police had said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The Nagaland government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the people killed in firing by security forces in Mon district where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will make a visit on December 6.

The state government also decided to set up a High Level Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an IGP level officer to probe the incident that took place on Saturday evening, according to an official statement.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the state government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

Shah on Sunday expressed anguish over the incident and conveyed condolences to bereaved families.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
