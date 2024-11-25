 Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM After Tributes Paid To Departed Members Of House
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20.

Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
As the Parliament’s first winter session of the Lok Sabha commenced, the proceedings of the lower house were adjourned till 12 PM after tributes were paid to departed members of the House.

The Lok Sabha paid tribute to Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao and SK Nurul Islam. Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan passed away in August this year, while TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam succumbed to cancer in September.

Earlier today, in a customary address to media, expressed his hope for a productive session and said atmosphere inside the Parliament should reflect the cool and composed nature of the winter season.

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, PM Modi said, "There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament and maximum participation in discussions. However, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to hijack Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the public watches their behavior closely and delivers justice when the time arrives."

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of utilising parliamentary time effectively, particularly at a moment when India’s global stature is on the rise. He added, "We should utilise the time in Parliament to further enhance India's global reputation and prestige. Such opportunities, which we have today, are rare for India on the world stage, and we must make the most of them. A message should emanate from India's Parliament that the country's voters, their commitment to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, and their faith in parliamentary procedures are meaningful, and we must rise to the occasion."

