Parliament session from tomorrow

New Delhi: Leaders of all parties met in New Delhi on Saturday and they will have another meeting on Sunday to discuss smooth functioning of the 4-week winter session of Parliament that will begin on Monday and continue till December 13. It is the second session of Parliament since the formation of the second govt by PM Modi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meet on Saturday while the second meeting has been convened on Sunday by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to seek the Oppn’s cooperation. The govt unveiled a huge legislative agenda of bills that it wants passed in this session while the Opposition listed the economic slowdown, Kashmir, farmers’ plight, unemployment among others.