Parliament Panel suggests Winter Session from November 29 to December 23: Report

The Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 till December 23, a report by News18 said.

According to the report, the CCPA met in the last week of October, just before the Diwali break, to make the recommendation.

“It will be a total of 19 working days where both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Houses will run simultaneously,” a source told News18.



The Winter Session last year had to be called off, while the Monsoon Session was merged with the Budget Session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last session of Parliament was held from July 19 till August 11, and was curtailed due to Opposition uproar on the Pegasus snooping row.



Though, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously, the members will follow social distancing norms.

The Winter session assumes significance as it will be held just months before the assembly elections in five states, including politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is seen as a semi-final for the 2024 general elections.



