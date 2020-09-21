Parliament Monsoon Session: Why TMC's Derek Obrien and 7 others were suspended

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) has been vocal against the BJP led Centre on various issues. However, what they did not expect is to be amongst other MPs of opposition parties to be suspended. TMC MP Derek Obrien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sanjay Singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh are in the list of MPs to be suspended over chaos over the Farm Bills on Sunday.

The decision was taken by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Naidu said that he was pained at the way papers were thrown, mics wrenched away and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh was ‘physically abused’ in the upper house on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in her tweet on Monday said, “Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy (sic).”