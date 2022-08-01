e-Paper Get App

Parliament monsoon session: Proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

The proceedings were adjourned as the Opposition continued tho protest on various issues like Sanjay Raut's arrest, suspension of protesting MPs and etc.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on August 1, Monday, after the opposition continued to stage protests. The lower house has been adjourned till 2 pm.

The proceedings were suspended eariler today until noon as the opposition demanded the withdrawal of four Congress MPs suspension.

Four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani - were also suspended last Monday for rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

Concurrently, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned until 2pm as the opposition continually protested against price rise. The upper house had re-assembled at noon after it was adjourned because of the opposition leaders' demonstration against issues like price rise and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest by Enforcement Directorate in Patra Chawl scam case.

Monsoon session of Parliament

Ever since the monsoon session of the Parliament began, proceedings have been adjourned nearly every day as opposition parties continue to protest.

The opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the record rise in prices of essential commodities, and Gujarat's Hooch tragedy.

Things intensified on Friday as BJP MPs were up on their feet, sloganeering against Congress President Sonia Gandhi; they demanded an apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.

Major political row erupted across India on Thursday over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark. BJP launched an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu.

