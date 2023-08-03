 Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Leaders To Meet At 10 AM
HomeIndiaParliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Leaders To Meet At 10 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition Leaders To Meet At 10 AM

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Opposition MPs from INDIA alliance | PTI

INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties floor leaders will meet at 10am in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house for the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

(This is breaking news. More updates awaited)

