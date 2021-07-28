Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

A meeting of all "like-minded" Opposition parties will be held today to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand on the Pegasus issue in Parliament. The meeting will be chaired by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am wherein opposition leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to chalk out the future course of action, sources said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will also submit a joint adjournment motion on the Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha today.