Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

'We don’t want to compromise on inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues': Rahul Gandhi after Opposition meeting
Suspension notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Assam-Mizoram border clash
Congress MP Ripun Bora on Wednesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash, in which six Assam police personnel died and more than 50 were injured.
Mallikarjun Kharge to chair meeting of like-minded Opposition parties at 10 am
A meeting of all "like-minded" Opposition parties will be held today to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand on the Pegasus issue in Parliament. The meeting will be chaired by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am wherein opposition leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to chalk out the future course of action, sources said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will also submit a joint adjournment motion on the Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha today.
