Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Oppn floor leaders to meet today to devise strategy on Pegasus issue

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the uproar by Opposition MPs. He urged the Speaker to not suspend MPs and conveyed to him that MPs were raising issues concerning people and the government is not listening to Opposition MPs. If the Chair will also not listen to them (the opposition), then it will not be good for the democracy," sources told ANI.