Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Oppn floor leaders to meet today to devise strategy on Pegasus issue

We only want discussion on Pegasus issue. For that, PM Modi and Home Minister's presence is necessary. This (snooping) is treason. If they let us discuss the issue, the House will function properly. We've also called an all-party meet today: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
Opposition Floor leaders from Rajya Sabha to meet today to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue
As proceedings in both houses were adjourned on Wednesday after repeated protests by Opposition members over several key issues, the Opposition Floor leaders from Rajya Sabha will meet today to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on the 'Pegasus project' issue
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Speaker to not suspend opposition MPs
Amid repeated ruckus by Opposition MPs in the Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to not suspend MPs as they were raising issues related to people.
"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the uproar by Opposition MPs. He urged the Speaker to not suspend MPs and conveyed to him that MPs were raising issues concerning people and the government is not listening to Opposition MPs. If the Chair will also not listen to them (the opposition), then it will not be good for the democracy," sources told ANI.
Behaviour of opposition parties not good for democracy: Govt
The government on Wednesday said it is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament but the Opposition is behaving in a manner that is not good for democracy. It also alleged that the way the opposition parties are putting all their might to create havoc in Parliament, it is becoming clear that they are not interested in issues concerning the common man.
