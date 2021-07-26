Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over Parliament disruptions
Govt has not mentioned 'Pegasus' in this week's agenda items. Also, they don't want to speak in the Lok Sabha on COVID management, vaccine policy, and hike in fuel prices: Shashi Tharoor
Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates 45 days deadline for central ministries, PSUs to clear dues of MSME sector
I'm extremely happy to inform you that Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics. I congratulate her on behalf of the House & myself: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Delhi Police detains Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, party workers for taking out a tractor march
MPs of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party stage protest at Parliament against three agriculture laws
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after opposition parties create ruckus over various issues
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha congratulate weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Lok Sabha members pay tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
As the Lok Sabha is all set to resume proceedings on Monday two days after the house was adjourned amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Sitharaman will also table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. She will also move the bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, for consideration. (ANI)
Floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha meet at Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament
PM must make statement in Parliament, clarify whether snooping was done: Chidambaram on Pegasus row
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.
The former home minister said he was not sure that one can go to the extent of saying that the entire electoral mandate of 2019 was vitiated by the "unlawful snooping" but added that it may have "helped" the BJP to score that victory which has been "tainted" by the allegations. (PTI)