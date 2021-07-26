India

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

By FPJ Web Desk

Parliament is all set to meet today after the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues continued to mar the proceedings in both the Houses. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following ruckus by the opposition.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over Parliament disruptions

Govt has not mentioned 'Pegasus' in this week's agenda items. Also, they don't want to speak in the Lok Sabha on COVID management, vaccine policy, and hike in fuel prices: Shashi Tharoor

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 4 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:45 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid ruckus by Opposition over Pegasus issue

Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates 45 days deadline for central ministries, PSUs to clear dues of MSME sector

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid chaos over Pegasus row

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to take place at Parliament tomorrow morning

I'm extremely happy to inform you that Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics. I congratulate her on behalf of the House & myself: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Delhi Police detains Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, party workers for taking out a tractor march

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

MPs of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party stage protest at Parliament against three agriculture laws

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after opposition parties create ruckus over various issues

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha congratulate weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to breavehearts of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Lok Sabha members pay tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament, in protest against the three farm laws

Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

As the Lok Sabha is all set to resume proceedings on Monday two days after the house was adjourned amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Sitharaman will also table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. She will also move the bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, for consideration. (ANI)

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Pegasus issue

Floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha meet at Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus issue

PM must make statement in Parliament, clarify whether snooping was done: Chidambaram on Pegasus row

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.

The former home minister said he was not sure that one can go to the extent of saying that the entire electoral mandate of 2019 was vitiated by the "unlawful snooping" but added that it may have "helped" the BJP to score that victory which has been "tainted" by the allegations. (PTI)

