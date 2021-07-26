Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

As the Lok Sabha is all set to resume proceedings on Monday two days after the house was adjourned amid the ruckus created by the Opposition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce a bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Sitharaman will also table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. She will also move the bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, for consideration. (ANI)