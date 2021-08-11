Bills to be moved for consideration today:
Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to move Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
Floor Leaders of Opposition parties of both houses hold meeting in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha
'We'll take a decision on it today': Union Min V Muraleedharan on ruckus by Opposition MPs demanding withdrawal of farm laws in Rajya Sabha yesterday
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus on Tuesday
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
'Govt only wants to paint Opposition in bad light': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre after Lok Sabha is adjourned sine die
'There was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
We will make an effort to see that the new Parliament building is constructed before 15th August (in 2022): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
MoS Home Nityanand Rai on whether MHA has collected data on deaths of protesting farmers due to cold weather and other factors such as suicide
