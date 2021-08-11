e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

FPJ Web Desk
|
11 August 2021 10:46 AM IST

Bills to be moved for consideration today:

Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to move Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

11 August 2021 10:46 AM IST

Floor Leaders of Opposition parties of both houses hold meeting in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

'We'll take a decision on it today': Union Min V Muraleedharan on ruckus by Opposition MPs demanding withdrawal of farm laws in Rajya Sabha yesterday

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus on Tuesday

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

'Govt only wants to paint Opposition in bad light': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre after Lok Sabha is adjourned sine die

11 August 2021 12:35 PM IST

'There was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

11 August 2021 01:20 PM IST

We will make an effort to see that the new Parliament building is constructed before 15th August (in 2022): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

11 August 2021 03:08 PM IST

MoS Home Nityanand Rai on whether MHA has collected data on deaths of protesting farmers due to cold weather and other factors such as suicide

11 August 2021 03:35 PM IST

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

