Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

The business of both the Houses of Parliament has remained majorly disrupted since beginning of the session due to continuous ruckus created by Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. Amid continuous ruckus created by Opposition, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition MPs gathered at the Well, raising slogans and placards

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs arrive for BJP's parliamentary meet, ahead of today's session

Rajya Sabha to discuss agri issues

The Rajya Sabha Bulletin has listed discussion on the agriculture issues on Tuesday in which the names of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Pratap Singh Bajwa along other MPs are mentioned. The bulletin states, "To raise a discussion on the agricultural problems and solutions, " as a short duration discussion.

BJP MPs arrive for the parliamentary party meet ahead of today's session

Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on rising fuel prices

