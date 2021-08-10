Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition MPs gathered at the Well, raising slogans and placards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs arrive for BJP's parliamentary meet, ahead of today's session
Rajya Sabha to discuss agri issues
The Rajya Sabha Bulletin has listed discussion on the agriculture issues on Tuesday in which the names of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Pratap Singh Bajwa along other MPs are mentioned. The bulletin states, "To raise a discussion on the agricultural problems and solutions, " as a short duration discussion.
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on rising fuel prices
