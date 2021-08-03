Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Pakistan's National Command and Operations Centre has banned all travel from India citing a surge in COVID cases in India since April 2021: MoS Home in Lok Sabha
A National Population Policy was formulated in 2000 with the long-term objective of attaining population stabilization by 2045. Several initiatives have been taken under the National Family Planning Program, providing a broad range of services: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha
OCI Cardholders are not required to carry their old passports while travelling to/from India. They are allowed to travel on the strength of their existing OCI Cards bearing old passport number along with the new passport: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour in their 25th report has recommended that the Government should explore ways and means to put money in the bank accounts of the informal workers during adverse conditions like COVID-19: Lok Sabha Secretariat
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time; now till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Pegasus snooping issue, farm laws.
I have no information about the Opposition meeting: BSP MP Ritesh Pandey on the meeting of Opposition parties by Rahul Gandhi earlier today
There's no separate Public Service Commission in Puducherry as it does not come under the definition of 'State', in so far as Article 315 (1) of Constitution is concerned: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on any plan to set up separate public service commission for Puducherry
'We were not called by anyone': SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on party not attending Rahul Gandhi's Opposition meet earlier today
Govt intends to get 'Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 passed in LS
The government intends to get the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 passed in the lower house despite continuous disruptions by the opposition parties.
The Bill seeks to further amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001 and certain other Acts.
During Parliamentary party meeting, BJP's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Opposition's Parliament protests are "an insult to Parliament... the constitution... to democracy and to the public".
PM started with happy news that July has brought in. We had Rs 1.16 lakh cr GST collection. News from Tokyo Olympics, whether it's bronze by PV Sindhu or achievements of hockey teams, has come in July: Union Minister V Muraleedharan after BJP parliamentary party meet
Rahul Gandhi knows Pegasus is a threat for not only an individual but country: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant
Opposition leaders attend Rahul Gandhi's breakfast meeting
Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, TMC and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) are participating in the breakfast meeting of Opposition Floor leaders.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club for a meeting with Opposition party floor leaders
Opposition Party floor leaders from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha arrive for a breakfast meeting being hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Constitution Club
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Assam -Mizoram border clash.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Govt's three farm laws.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi urges IT Minister to curb anti-women content, channels on social media
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has in a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged for immediate action on a YouTube channel for live broadcasting auctioning of women.
"I wrote a letter to the IT minister about this on July 30. There are many such applications, YouTube channels where there is a discussion about women's particular religion takes place. Culprits use their private photos and talk about their physical attributes. There was a talk of auctioning women. I would like to say that this is a criminal act and women cannot be put down for speaking up in the public sphere," said Chaturvedi while interacting with reporters yesterday.
Inland Vessel Bill should be sent to Select Committee for amendment: Congress MP in Rajya Sabha
Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, a discussion on Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 was held in Rajya Sabha in which Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil requested that instead of passing the Bill in haste, it should be sent to the Select Committee and after a thorough discussion, necessary amendments should be made.
"Instead of passing the Indian Vessel Bill, 2021 in haste, it should be sent to the Select Committee and after a thorough discussion, necessary amendments should be made. Only then should it be brought into the house," said a Congress leader in an official statement.
"In our country the Inland Vessels Act, 1917 still exists, this new law will take the Inland Vessel Bill which has come today and will become the Inland Vessel Act, 2021. I want to say that our country is a very big country divided into many states. Each state has its own set of systems and inland waterways," he added.