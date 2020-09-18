Parliament monsoon session highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha
This is one more attempt of this govt to strike at roots of federalism: DMK MP T Siva in RS on Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill
Rajya Sabha adjourned for half an hour after paying obituary to Ashok Gasti
I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away last night.