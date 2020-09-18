India

Updated on
LIVE

Parliament monsoon session highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two contentious legislations ––– Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice vote.

Parliament monsoon session highlights: Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Wikipedia

A member of the House called the reform and regulation of the Indian systems of medicine being undertaken through the bills, as promoting 'quackery'. I am pained by the use of this word: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

This is one more attempt of this govt to strike at roots of federalism: DMK MP T Siva in RS on Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha discusses Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha adjourned for half an hour after paying obituary to Ashok Gasti

I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away last night.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the issue of missing children.'

CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over non-payment of GST compensation to states.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over ban on the export of onion.

I request the farmers and all those associated with the agriculture sector to discuss agriculture reforms bills in the Lok Sabha: PM Modi

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in