Parliament monsoon session highlights: Uproar in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP MP says 'Congress a party of middlemen'

A fresh debate over the contentious farm bills broke out in the Rajya Sabha as the Congress asserted that it will “not sign on the death warrant”, on Sunday.

A special session should be called to discuss agriculture reform Bills: Sanjay Raut

Naresh Gujral wants Select Committee to monitor farm bills

"The farm bills should be sent to a Select Committee so that all stakeholders can be heard. I don't think that the farmers of Punjab are weak," SAD MP Naresh Gujral told the Upper House.

Uproar by Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP MP VV Reddy says, "There is no reason for Congress to oppose these Bills"

Uproar by Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP MP VV Reddy says, "There is no reason for Congress to oppose these Bills. Congress is a party of middlemen 'dalals'."

Congress MP Anand Sharma demands apology from him. Dr L Hanumanthaiah says, "nothing will go on record".

