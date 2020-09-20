Parliament monsoon session highlights: Uproar in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP MP says 'Congress a party of middlemen'

Naresh Gujral wants Select Committee to monitor farm bills
"The farm bills should be sent to a Select Committee so that all stakeholders can be heard. I don't think that the farmers of Punjab are weak," SAD MP Naresh Gujral told the Upper House.
Uproar by Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha after YSRCP MP VV Reddy says, "There is no reason for Congress to oppose these Bills. Congress is a party of middlemen 'dalals'."
Congress MP Anand Sharma demands apology from him. Dr L Hanumanthaiah says, "nothing will go on record".
