Parliament monsoon session: Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant labourers during Covid-19 lockdown

There is no data available on the deaths and job losses among migrant workers due to the imposition of lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

As per the report by HT, this answer was given by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on a question raised in the Lok Sabha which sought information about lockdown related deaths of migrants and the state-wise details of the toll.

While answering the query, the ministry said that no such data was maintained. It also stated that it has not given any compensation to the family of the deceased since it has not maintained any data.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha is being held today and subject to exigencies of government business.