Parliament monsoon session: Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant labourers during Covid-19 lockdown

There is no data available on the deaths and job losses among migrant workers due to the imposition of lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.
As per the report by HT, this answer was given by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on a question raised in the Lok Sabha which sought information about lockdown related deaths of migrants and the state-wise details of the toll.
While answering the query, the ministry said that no such data was maintained. It also stated that it has not given any compensation to the family of the deceased since it has not maintained any data.
The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha is being held today and subject to exigencies of government business.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).
This is the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19.
There will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha. But on the first day, only i.e. on September 14, of the Lok Sabha met in the morning session.
The session has begun with other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in the chamber, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, the introduction of mobile app for registering of MPs' attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.
(With inputs from ANI)
