Parliament Monsoon Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' report

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the 'Pegasus Project' media report on Tuesday.

On Monday, the AAP MP gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware. Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday before it was adjourned for the day.