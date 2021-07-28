Parliament monsoon session: 10 MPs likely to be suspended for throwing pieces of paper and showing disrespectful behaviour - who are they?

Ever since the Monsoon session has begun in Parliament, the opposition parties have been creating ruckus in the assembly due to which several times the house has been adjourned. However, the government taking a note of the repetative incidents is likely to move suspension notice against ten Lok Sabha MPs after they threw papers and torn placards during proceedings on Wednesday.

As per sources of news agency ANI, the government will propose Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Congress leaders including TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Manickam Tagore, Deepak Baij, AM Ariff, Dean Kuriakose and Jothimani

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fifth time as Opposition members created a ruckus in the House while protesting over the Pegasus row and other issues. When the House reassembled at 3 pm, it took up supplementary demand for grants and appropriation bills which were approved without debate.

Soon thereafter, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the House till 4 pm. As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members.