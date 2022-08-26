Parliament Committee to hear Twitter, IRCTC on data privacy/Representative image | File pic

Parliamentary panel on Communications and Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over data privacy.

As per the Lok Sabha the step was "to hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India on the subject of Citizens Data Security and Privacy".

The committee will hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens' data security and privacy.

It has also called for a briefing by the representatives of IRCTC on the subject of Citizens' data security and privacy.

According to reports, the IRCTC has more than 10 crore users and reports say it wants to monetise this data.

The meeting comes a day after the Pegasus panel in its report submitted in the Supreme Court, said the presence of controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus was not conclusively established in 29 mobile phones examined, and also the Central government did not cooperate in the probe.

The top court-appointed panel said five out of 29 mobile phones were possibly infected with some malware, but that does not mean it was Pegasus spyware.

The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran, had submitted its report in the apex court last month. The panel said the government did not fully cooperate while examining the phone for the malware.