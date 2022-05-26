'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development: PM Modi takes jibe at Telangana CM KCR during Hyderabad rally

PM Modi in Hyderabad | Photo: ANI

Yet again criticizing the dynastic politics in India during his address in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the 'Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country.

"'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people," ANI quoted Modi as saying while addressing BJP workers during his Hyderabad rally.

Modi's comments were aimed at state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Lashing out at KCR, he said the country's youth are not getting a chance in politics because of dynastic politics.

"21st century India is moving forward with the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'. Our startups are leaving an impression on the world. Today, we are the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India's 100th Unicorn was registered recently," Modi said in Hyderabad.

Accusing the KCR-led government of corruption, he said the entire country is watching how the people are suffering.

"People of Telangana want a change, BJP will come to power. Even the poor can have dreams now," he said.

In the wake of the intense political battle between the TRS and BJP, Telangana CM and TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday a few hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad.

The Assembly elections in the state are due towards the end of 2023 but CM KCR is reportedly planning to go to polls by the end of the current year or early next year.

(with sources inputs)

