Parents ‘murder’ 20-year-old pregnant daughter in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour kill­ing in Telangana, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly smothered to death by parents for being in love with a man from another caste, becoming pregnant and refusing to undergo abortion, police said on Tuesday.

The parents killed their daughter using a pillow while she was asleep in the early hours of June 7 in their house in Kalukuntla in Jogulamba-Gadwal district and sought to project it as natural death, claiming she died of heart attack.

However, following specific information and suspicion raised by the village secretary over the death of the woman, a college student, a probe was launched and the couple arrested on charges of murder under IPC Section 302 after post-mortem, police said.

The parents decided to kill the woman, the youn­gest of three daughters, a day after she was found pregnant and refused to undergo abortion, police said.

The woman had fallen in love with the man while pursuing her degree course in Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra and informed her parents of it after she was found pregnant during an examination by a doctor.

Her parents feared their daughter may elope with lover and brought pressure on her to go for abortion. Initially she agreed, later declined. Then they killed her and told everyone their daughter died of heart attack, the cop said. A post-mortem revealed the woman was “throttled to death”. Her parents during the probe confessed to killing their daughter. They were arrested, the cop said.