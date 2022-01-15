Paracetamol good enough to treat mild COVID-19 patients, says national task force member

Be it any medicine, people are afraid of side effects and look for the best cure option. Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research had said that Molnupiravir can cause teratogenicity, mutagenicity, cartilage damage, and muscle damage, while the Kerala state government excluded both the antiviral pills - favipiravir and molnupiravir - from its treatment protocol for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

Experts seem to have an opinion that the paracetamol could support enough to recover mild COVID-19 patients. "Molnupiravir is currently not recommended for management of mild illness due to modest benefit in an unvaccinated population. Despite norms that say the drug should not be used in mild Covid patients without any underlying risk factors, it is still being widely prescribed to treat mild illness," TOI quoted Dr Sanjay Pujari from the ICMR National Task Force.

In similar terms, Anup R. Warrier, head of infectious diseases and infection control in India at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd had earlier this month suggested that the non-high risk patients, mild cases could take only vitamins and paracetamol, avoiding the use of antivirals.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:06 PM IST