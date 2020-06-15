Pappu Yadav suggests 'deep conspiracy' behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death; demands CBI inquiry

Order a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I think there is a 'deep conspiracy' behind this, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said on Monday.

"I can not imagine how this happened. I request the government to launch a CBI inquiry. I think there is a deep conspiracy behind his death. Sushant cannot commit suicide," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

"I want a CBI inquiry in the matter. Sushant was a workaholic and good man, not the kind of person that would commit suicide. He rose from the bottom. Made Bihar proud. Now the state of Bihar is in mourning," he added.

Yadav even went on to claim that it could be a case of homicide.

Actor Sushant allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr. Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons, and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise.

As per the latest information, a postmortem of the body has been conducted but the report will be released today at 10 am