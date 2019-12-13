Panther stalking Pink City finally caught from first floor of house

A panther that was spotted wandering through Jaipur on Thursday has finally been caught.
The animal which led police and forest department officials on a merry chase was finally found closeted on the first floor of a building in the Greater Kailash colony in Jyoti Nagar.
It was located in a room on the first floor of a house. A dentist has opened a small clinic there.
The panther was on Thursday spotted entering Sawai Man Singh (SMS) School in the Rambagh area of the city, reports The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
CCTV footage also shows the panther wandering into the Takhteshahi road area of the city.
Images also show the panther leaping from one residential building to another to another within the city.
At night, search operation was conducted at SMS school, but the panther had by then moved to the RBI office across the road and then into the adjacent Subodh College.
Its movement was captured on CCTV cameras.
From there, the animal was believed to have crossed Tonk Road and moved towards SMS stadium, officials said.
Apart from SMS stadium and Assembly building, the Rajasthan High Court, the state Secretariat and other government offices and buildings are situated in the area.
(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra and PTI)
