Panic in TMC is proof that 'parivartan' is bound to happen in West Bengal: BJP

BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy's speech at Bankura asking Congress and Left parties to join Trinamool Congress is proof that his party has realised that they cannot win alone and 'parivartan' is bound to happen. The statement came two days after the Roy had indicated that the Left-Congress alliance should join Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "TMC's Tapas Roy is welcoming CPM and Congress party repeatedly by asking them to join hands in defeating BJP. However, this is not a statement by Tapas Roy but of TMC party. Nobody from TMC can dare to say anything without the permission of (TMC) high command." "TMC has realised that it is impossible for them to win against BJP by fighting all alone, 'Parivartan' is bound to happen. I think what he has said is true. Fight against BJP altogether, we are ready too to bring the much-needed parivartan. People of Bengal understood that they no more need Mamata but BJP," Ghosh added.