Panic in Bengal town after 200 stray dogs found dead over 3 days

Over 200 stray dogs, a majority of them pups, have been found dead in Bishnupur town in West Bengal's Bankura district, triggering panic among the locals.

According to the data provided by the Bishnupur municipality, 60 dogs died on 16 February, 97 were found dead on 17 February, and 45 on 18 February.

Veterinary doctors said the deaths were possibly due to canine parvovirus, which is common during this time among dogs, and spreads from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their faeces. While the disease doesn’t get passed on to humans, it is highly contagious and spreads quickly from one dog.

Veterinarians have urged people not to panic as there are no chances of transmission to humans or other animals.

According to reports, almost all the dogs had similar symptoms of severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and coughing out blood.

Bishnupur's civic body chief Divyendu Bandyopadhyay told PTI that the district authorities have been informed about this. Samples have been collected from the dead dogs and sent to Kolkata for testing.

Meanwhile, the carcasses are being buried at the dumping ground by the Bishnupur Municipality.

(With inputs from PTI)