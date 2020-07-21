Panel moots splitting OBCs into 3 sub-groups

New Delhi

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission, set up in 2017 with former Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini, is contemplating recommending split of the OBC quota in govt jobs and higher education into three groups to provide a level-playing field to all communities.

The Commission, which received the ninth extension last month till January 2021, is readying its draft report with the recommendation on how all communities among the OBCs can benefit unlike the present system where only a few dozen among nearly 5,000 communities corner away about half the jobs and university seats under the quota.

The draft report recommends dividing the OBCs into three separate groups. The communities having higher representation compared to their share in the OBC population will be in Group A. Those with inadequate representation will be in Group B and those who have nil or near-zero representation will be in Group C. The commission sources said this will ensure that all get reservation according to their percentage in the OBC population as those who can compete with each other are grouped together.

Those placed in one group will be able to compete with only others in that group to ensure the level-playing field to everybody. The only hitch is that the Rohini commission is banking on the British-era caste census of 1931 to ascertain various sub-communities' percentage in the OBC population. It would have worked on the latest data, but for the government withholding the OBCs' count done in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census.

The Modi govt had set up the Rohini Commission in October 2017 to suggest ways for sub-dividing the quota for a more equitable distribution of its benefits.