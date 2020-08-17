Pandit Jasraj passes away: When the King of Nepal gave him 5,000 mohurs during his very first concert

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj on Monday passed away at the age of 90 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. The news was confirmed by his daughter Durga.

The award winning Hindustani Classical singer leaves behind a massive legacy spanning more than eight decades. Having been born into a family of musicians, he was initiated to the world of music at the age of three by his father.He later underwent "intensive tutelage" under his elder brother and Guru, Pandit Maniram.

From animals stopping in their tracks to listen to him to claims that his rendition of Raga Malhar had brought rain -- there are many fascinating stories that surround Pandit Jasraj's performances.