Pandit Jasraj passes away: When the King of Nepal gave him 5,000 mohurs during his very first concert

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj on Monday passed away at the age of 90 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. The news was confirmed by his daughter Durga.
The award winning Hindustani Classical singer leaves behind a massive legacy spanning more than eight decades. Having been born into a family of musicians, he was initiated to the world of music at the age of three by his father.He later underwent "intensive tutelage" under his elder brother and Guru, Pandit Maniram.
From animals stopping in their tracks to listen to him to claims that his rendition of Raga Malhar had brought rain -- there are many fascinating stories that surround Pandit Jasraj's performances.
In this article, we are going all the way back to 1952, when a 22 year old Jasraj performed his first public concert as a singer. It was before the King of Nepal at his darbar in Kathmandu.
"After my very first rendition, King Tribhuwan awarded me 5,000 mohurs. I was quite stunned by the gesture. It was more than I could count," Pandit Jasraj told Hindustan Times in an interview.
"The king told his men to announce that he has awarded me 5,000 gold coins. I was shocked, I couldn''t believe it. I was sweating and I almost fainted," he added in conversation with Outlook.
