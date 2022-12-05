e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPAN may be single entry point for National Single Window System, indicates Piyush Goyal

PAN may be single entry point for National Single Window System, indicates Piyush Goyal

While tweeting about National Single Window System on Monday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Different ministries are working together to use one of the existing databases as the single entry point, most probably that will be the PAN."

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Piyush Goyal | File photo
Follow us on

While tweeting about National Single Window System on Monday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Different ministries are working together to use one of the existing databases as the single entry point, most probably that will be the PAN."

The official handle of the Commerce Minister tweeted: "Grateful to the Finance Ministry for their support to make this a success. It will help eliminate duplication while applying for licences." A one-time data would help auto-populate other application forms that will be received on the NSWS and will help speed up approvals and encourage more companies to apply, the Minister said, adding that 27 central departments and 19 states and Union Territories have been onboarded.

In one of the tweets that were posted on Monday, he said certain policies of the government are totally being implemented through the NSWS. "Work so far has brought us to an inflection point and in the next coming months there will be accelerated outcomes and fast growth in the numbers and Ease of Doing Business," he said.

"We are beta-testing the National Single Window System. We have received 76,000 applications in this testing phase," he said.

The Minister said technical glitches were as low as 514 and said it means there's 99.32 per cent efficiency in the system. "So far, 48,000 approvals generated out of this system. Large number of departments and states have been onboarded. We have received invaluable suggestions from stakeholders," he added.

According to the minister, extensive support of industry associations has been received for NSWS.

Going forward, the minister said the government will move towards newer areas like inspection approvals, country of origin approvals, export promotion council applications and approvals on the NSWS. All PLI scheme applications were being increasingly encouraged to come on to the NSWS, he said.

"National Land Bank is also integrated on this platform. We have 1 lakh hectares of land in different industrial parks and estates available on the single window," he said, adding that it was a one-stop-shop to even buy land through the NSWS.

The success story of the platform will also help us in our rankings of the various states in Ease Of Doing Business, according to the Minister.

"We are also exploring renewal of existing licences coming on board through the NSWS ultimately leading to a single point for all industry engagement with the government," the minister tweeted.

Read Also
Piyush Goyal: India will be launching a new free trade agreement next week
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

President Droupadi Murmu approves new design for President's Standard and Colour and Indian Navy...

President Droupadi Murmu approves new design for President's Standard and Colour and Indian Navy...

Winter Session of Parliament: Govt calls all-party meet on Tuesday ahead of session commencement

Winter Session of Parliament: Govt calls all-party meet on Tuesday ahead of session commencement

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: Most pollsters predict BJP to break the jinx & win except...

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: Most pollsters predict BJP to break the jinx & win except...

Ludo-addicted woman loses herself as bet, lives with landlord then

Ludo-addicted woman loses herself as bet, lives with landlord then

PAN may be single entry point for National Single Window System, indicates Piyush Goyal

PAN may be single entry point for National Single Window System, indicates Piyush Goyal