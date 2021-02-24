Pamela Goswami cocaine case: BJP's Rakesh Singh sent to police custody till March 1

BJP leader Rakesh Singh who was detained by the police yesterday has been remanded to police custody till March 1 in the cocaine case. He was arrested on 23rd February from Galsi in Burdwan district by Burdwan police.

“As he was trying to flee Burdwan police had arrested him locating his mobile tower. There was Central Industrial Security Force in his car. His son didn’t allow us to do our work for which even they are nabbed by Kolkata police,” said the police sources.

Earlier in the day on February 23, police had raided Rakesh’s residence in the New Alipore area for more than four hours in connection to a cocaine case. According to the officials, the team of Kolkata police due to Singh’s son’s insistence had to wait outside the BJP leader’s house as they failed to produce a search warrant initially.