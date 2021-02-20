Pamela Goswami: All you need to know about West Bengal BJP leader arrested with cocaine

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the New Alipore police station made the arrests when she was parking the vehicle, an officer said.

"She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers," he said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surrounded Goswami's car and apprehended her, he said.

The BJP youth-wing leader's security guard, who was inside the same vehicle, was also arrested, the police officer said.

"An investigation into the matter is underway. We are trying to find out whether she is involved in any drug racket," he said.

'Law should take its course'

The BJP said it suspected that Goswami was being framed, but added that if she is found guilty, the law should take its course.

"We had earlier seen that the state police had named several BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have much information about this incident that is why I will not be able to say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anything wrong, the law will take its course," BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "I do not know whether this is planted. The model code of conduct is yet to come into effect and the police is still under the state government. So, anything can be possible."

The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed the saffron party and said it was a shame that even women from its fold were found involved in such illegal acts.

"Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJP leaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. They cannot cry conspiracy every time," Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

(With inputs from PTI)