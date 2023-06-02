 Palghar: Shri Jain Swetamber Terapanthi Sangh organise religious discourse advocating non-violence, unity
Acharya Mahashraman, while addressing the gathering, said that religious and social knowledge is also essential along with the knowledge of one's profession. Every person should cultivate good character along with a scientific approach, said the guru.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Acharya Mahashraman in Palghar. | Pankaj S Raut

Shri Jain Swetamber Terapanthi, Palghar, organised a discourse of Acharya Mahashraman at Palghar on June 2, where the Acharya advocated for betterment of the society through spread of holistic knowledge, non-violence, unity and cultivation of good character. Speaking on the evil of addiction in society, the religious guru said that de-addiction and moral values can help a person become useful for the society.

Acharya Mahashraman, while addressing the gathering, said that religious and social knowledge is also essential along with the knowledge of one's profession. Every person should cultivate good character along with a scientific approach, said the guru. Material life needs resources and demands comfort but it is the overall development of the mind and body that shines through, he added.

Transparency, patience and expertise in a respective person's life and work will enrich the qualities of a person, acharya said. He advised the media to take up and highlight good issues and causes. Self-improvement should be a person's most important goal, he said. The acharya called on all the people of follow the principle of Ahimsa(non-violence) in their lives. The Anuvrat yatra entered Maharashtra on May 28. The Yatra will continue in the Palghar district till June 11.

