Pakistan's attempts to involve United Nations in Kashmir issue has not 'borne fruit': Indian envoy to UN

New York: Pakistan's attempts to involve the United Nations in the context of Jammu and Kashmir has not "borne fruit" and has been strongly refuted by India at every turn, said TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In an interview to ANI, TS Tirumurti on Monday (local time) said that Pakistan's efforts to rake up Kashmir issue internationally fell flat as no formal meeting of the Security Council on the India-Pakistan issue has taken place since November 1965 and in closed-door meetings, recently held every country, except China, underlined that fact that Kashmir is the bilateral issue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"Attempts by Pakistan to try and internationalise what is essentially a bilateral issue are nothing new. Contrary to what the Foreign Minister of Pakistan has asserted. There has been no formal meeting of the Security Council on the India Pakistan issue since November 1965. What came up recently was in a closed-door and completely informally meeting. Under what is called, any other business, which is not even a recorded discussion," he said.

"There was no outcome in the meeting but what is interesting is that in the Security Council. Practically every country, except for China, underlined the fact that this was a bilateral issue to be dealt with bilaterally between India and Pakistan. Therefore Pakistan's attempt fell flat," he added.