Pakistani Mother-Son Duo Arrested While Illegally Entering India From Nepal In Bihar's Kishanganj

Pakistani Mother-Son Duo Arrested While Illegally Entering India From Nepal In Kishanganj |

Kishanganj: A woman and a child were arrested on Wednesday (November 15) while they were illegally entering into Indian borders. The Pakistani mother-son duo were illegally entering the Indian side of the India-Nepal border and were arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 41st Battalion deployed on the border. The SSB intercepted the woman and her son while trying to enter through the Kishanganj border in a suspicious manner.

The SSB caught them both on the border and handed them over to Kharibari police

The SSB caught them both on the border and handed them over to the Kharibari police of West Bengal. There are reports that the police are interrogating them as Pakistani passports were recovered from them. The woman has been identified as Shaista Hanif (62) and the child has been identified as Muhammad Aryan (11) and they both are residents of Karachi in Pakistan.

The police is investigating the reason for them trying to enter the Indian territory

The police is investigating the reason for them trying to enter the Indian territory and will also present them in the Siliguri court today. Such attempts of people trying to enter the Indian territory are on the rise at the borders. Earlier, last year in November, the SSB jawans caught a woman attempting to enter the Indian side from the Galgaliya Border.

An earlier attempt to enter Indian borders

The Pakistani woman who was attempting to enter the Indian territory was identified as Farida Mallik and was arrested by the SSB. The woman was handed over to the Galgaliya Police. The woman reached Bhatgaon in Galgaliya area by taking a taxi from Bagdogra Airport and was attempting to cross the border which was thwarted by the SSB.

