Pakistan will break into several parts if it doesn't stop supporting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Surat (Gujarat): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday gave a stern warning to Pakistan stating that it will break into several parts if it does not stop supporting terrorism.

"In 1971, Pakistan which was formed on the basis of religion was divided into two parts. If politics based on religion goes on in Pakistan, no one can prevent it from getting divided into several parts...If Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism then it cannot be denied that it will break into several parts in future", he said here. The Defence Minister made these remarks while addressing an event of Bharatiya Veer Jawan Trust in Surat where families of soldiers who lost their lives in line of duty were felicitated.

Reiterating India's firm stand on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also affirmed that talk between India and Pakistan can happen only on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I have clearly stated that if talks take place between India and Pakistan, then it will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

The Defence Minister also outlined India's firm belief in humanity and justice and said, "I want to say to Pakistan that India was divided on the basis of religion during the partition and it was made possible by those who made Pakistan and have the ideology to do politics of religion. India does not believe in the politics of caste and religion. It believes in humanity and justice." Asserting that Pakistan did not like the development and progress of India, he said, "Article 370 was abrogated but Pakistan did not digest it well. It went to the United Nations and started lying to deceive the international organisation. Pakistan is talking about human Rights Commission when it could not protect minorities in its own land."

Singh continued, "Human Rights violations are taking place in Pakistan. It is taking place against Baloch people, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. Pakistan is trying to defame India by talking about human rights at the international organisation. But nobody agrees with Pakistan."

On Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Kashmir (PoK) to India, which it has occupied illegally if it wanted to hold talks with India. Earlier this week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar had also said that Pakistan is getting weaker "day-by-day" and is headed towards another partition - this time into five-six parts.