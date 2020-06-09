Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC; fire exchanged between both sides

For the third time in as many days, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mankote Sector of Poonch district.

The violation started at 6.30 am and both sides have exchanged fire.

Pakistan resorted to intense, unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on Tuesday on the line of control (LoC) to violate ceasefire in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 6.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he added.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in less than 12 hours.

Yesterday, around 7.45 p.m. Pakistan used intense shelling with mortars to violate ceasefire in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district.

Bilateral firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides in Mankote sector as locals remain huddled with fear inside their homes because shells fired from across the LoC often result in civilian casualties and damage to their homes and agricultural fields.

Yesterday, army's disposal squad defused two unexploded 122-mm mortar shells fired by Pakistan in Balakote sector thereby preventing a tragedy that could have resulted in civilian casualties.