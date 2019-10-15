Pakistan under pressure from FATF: Ajit Doval

New Delhi: Pakistan is under a lot of pressure at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, currently under way in Paris, to rein in terror groups operating from its soil, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Monday.

Doval, who was addressing a meeting of the chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS), said the biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from the functionaries of the FATF.

In the present context, no country can afford to go for a war as the financial and human costs are huge and no one is sure about the victory, he said.

“One of the biggest pressure that is coming on Pakistan today is because of the procedure of the FATF, I guess. The FATF has put so much of pressure on them that no other action could have been so,” Doval said.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea.

At the ongoing plenary of the FATF, chances are high that Pakistan will be retained on the ‘grey list’ as it has complied with just one of the 40 recommendations set by the global anti-money laundering watchdog at the time of its inclusion in the list.

Meanwhile, indicating that Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is a threat to the nation, NIA Director General YC Modi on Monday said the terror group has been attempting to expand its operations across India and a list of 125 suspects has been shared with different states.