Pakistan under global gaze: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Terming the ICJ judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case a "comprehensive victory" for India, BJP leader Arun Jaitley Thursday said Pakistan has been given an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and it is now under a "global gaze" as to what direction it follows.

The former finance minister took a dig at the neighbouring nation over its claim of victory following the verdict, as he called it "farcical".

"The ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes. Will Pakistan use this opportunity or squander it? Pakistan is now under a global gaze as to what direction it follows," Jaitley wrote in a blog.

The International Court of Justice judgement is a "comprehensive victory" for India and Pakistan lost conclusively before the ICJ, he said, adding the neighbouring country's farcical processes through which innocents are held guilty stand exposed.

A plain reading of the ICJ judgement shows that India won on almost all counts, he said. The ICJ Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav and asked it to provide consular access to him.

Jaitley said the judgement has cast an onerous responsibility on Pakistan through mandatory directions to ensure that the review of its military court's decision to award death sentence to Jadhav has to be extremely broad, ensuring that it takes into consideration all relevant grounds stated by the ICJ.