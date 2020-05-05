Pakistan told to vacate areas under its illegal occupation

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday demarched a senior Pakistan diplomat to protest against efforts to bring material change in the Pakistan-occupied territories and asked Islamabad to vacate them.

A strong protest was lodged against the Pakistan Supreme Court’s order on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”, asserting the entire territories of J&K and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. The Pakistan diplomat was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades.