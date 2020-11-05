Pakistan takes away the management of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara from Sikhs

Pakistan has taken away the management of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a non-Sikh body, Project Management Unit under the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee today wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, objecting to Pakistan's decision.

In its letter, the committee said the decision was a direct interference in gurdwara affairs and urged the Union minister to take up the matter with the Pakistan government immediately.

A DSGMC delegation led by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met Joint Secretary (MEA) J P Singh over the issue.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical place where Guru Nank Dev jJ breathed his last. Sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide are attached to it, the DSGMC said.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern.

In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)