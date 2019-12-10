Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Jammu: Pakistani troops continued to target civilian hamlets and forward posts along the LoC in the twin sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with intense shelling overnight, resulting in injuries to a civilian, officials said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani troops resorted to intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight, triggering panic among civilians, they said.