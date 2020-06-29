Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor, but no visitor from India

New Delhi / Lahore: Pakistan on Monday reopened the Kartarpur Corridor more than three months after it was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no Indian pilgrim visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a top official said.

India temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on March 16 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Pakistan today opened the Kartarpur Corridor. However, no Indian pilgrim visited it," Evacuee Trust Property Board Deputy (ETPB) Director Imran Khan told PTI.

The ETPB looks after the holy places of minorities in the country. He said a "special Ardas" was held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

"Pilgrims from Pakistan and India are allowed to visit the Darabar Sahib by following the SOPs of social distancing. The ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbhandhik Committee have made special arrangements for the safety of pilgrims," he said.