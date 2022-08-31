e-Paper Get App

Pakistan PM Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over human and material losses caused by massive floods

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan PM Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over human and material losses caused by massive floods | Photo: PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his concern over the human and material losses caused by the devastating floods, saying his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

"I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities," Sharif said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Modi had tweeted.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

