Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 'would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV' to resolve differences between two nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would love to have a TV debate with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve differences between the two nations.

"I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV," Khan told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion-plus people in the Indian subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.

Imran Khan's interview came on the eve of a visit to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia since 1999.

This comes after reports emerged last month that Moscow and Islamabad are in talks to finalise a plan for Putin's visit this year.

A Pakistani newspaper had said Putin's visit was under discussion for the last two years but could not materialise because of several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Moscow also wants that there must be "big-ticket projects" or other initiatives that the Russian president would announce when he finally undertakes the trip to Pakistan.

Ahead of Imran Khan's visit to Russia, a Pakistani geopolitical analyst had pointed out that the visit did not come at a suitable time. Analyst and Balochistan politician Jan Achakzai said the most prominent aspect of this visit is that Russia did not invite, rather an invitation was sought.

"And more so in an environment where Putin has already called PM Modi to express gratitude for India's support to Russia in the UN Security Council -- a temporary position India has because the diplomatic consensus in Islamabad had voted for Delhi to be so," Achakzai wrote in the Pakistani newspaper The News International.

Achakzai noted that Russia didn't seek Pakistan's support, nor did the US stop Pakistan from going to Moscow.

"Is it Pakistan's irrelevance or a clear reading of the US that we will come back from Russia empty-handed and will beg for financial concessions from Washington in forums like IMF, FATF, etc, from a position of further weakness?" he had asked.

According to Achakzai, Russia is not going to give Pakistan anything because Moscow losing India for the sake of Islamabad's support is not an option. "Pakistan's support comes at the cost of frequent requests for aid and loans."

In the interview, Khan was also asked regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, the Pakistan PM said it does not concern them. "This doesn't concern us, we have a bilateral relation with Russia and we really want to strength it," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:47 PM IST